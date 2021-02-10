Catholic World News

Former Navy captain named Supreme Knight of Knights of Columbus

February 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Patrick Kelly was the commanding officer of the international law unit at the U.S. Naval War College, senior adviser to the ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom at the US State Department, and executive director of the St. John Paul II Shrine in Washington. He succeeds Carl Anderson, who has reached retirement age.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!