Vatican announces change of location for Pope’s Ash Wednesday Mass

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Instead of celebrating the Ash Wednesday Mass in the Basilica of Saint Sabina, as is customary, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, “in the presence of a very limited number of faithful according to the modalities used in the past months.”

