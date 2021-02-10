Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigneron: general dispensation from Mass obligation ends March 13

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Six categories of “particular dispensations” will remain in place in the Archdiocese of Detroit after March 13.

