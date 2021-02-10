Catholic World News

San Francisco parish closes after 3 priests test positive for Covid

February 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, the parish was the site of a wedding that reportedly resulted in 10 COVID-19 infections; the wedding took place after San Francisco ordered the archdiocese to halt Masses that failed to comply with the city’s Covid regulations.

