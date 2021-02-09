Catholic World News

Catholic University pro-life group pressured to cancel Abby Johnson speech

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A pro-life group at the Catholic University of America has cancelled a scheduled speech by pro-life activist Abby Johnson. The head of the student group, Anna Stephens, resigned in protest, complaining that the campus chaplain, Father Jude DeAngelo, pressed for the cancellation. However, the College Republican group has indicated that it will sponsor Johnson’s talk.

