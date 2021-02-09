Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life sees ‘massacre’ of elderly in Covid epidemic

February 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Decrying a “real massacre of the elderly” in the Covid epidemic, the Pontifical Council for life has called for new attention to the treatment of older people. The statement, released February 9, questioned the routine institutionalization of the elderly, noting that roughly 75% of Covid deaths among people over 75 occurred in institutions. “The death tolls are brutal in their cruelty,” the statement said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!