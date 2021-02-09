Catholic World News

Vatican Radio marks 90th anniversary

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican Radio is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and inaugurating a new Web Radio feature this week. The venerable service, which merged into the newly formed dicastery for Communication, broadcasts in 41 different languages, although short-wave broadcasts were cut back significantly in 2018. The Web Radio service will provide material in Italian, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Armenian.

