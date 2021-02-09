Catholic World News

British Columbia extends worship, social gathering ban indefinitely

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Right now we need to stay the path,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health minister. “We need to buy time to understand these variants of concern” and “get our immunization program fully back on track.” She added, “As we look towards the end of this month, this data will tell us if more action is required or if we can ease the restrictions we have in place.”

