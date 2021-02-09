Catholic World News

Faith-based groups cheer, share hopes for Biden’s family reunification task force

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB, according to the report, was “one of two faith-based organizations that assisted the government in reuniting more than 1,100 families over about five weeks at the height of the 2018 family separation crisis. . . The two did that work pro bono.”

