Catholic World News

Court: Fired Catholic principal can’t use ‘whistleblower’ claim to sidestep Church’s 1st Amendment lawsuit shield

February 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Cook County Record

CWN Editor's Note: The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the fired principal, Mary Rehfield, is not barred from filing a lawsuit against the Diocese of Joliet on other grounds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!