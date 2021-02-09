Catholic World News
California bishops welcome Supreme Court ruling easing worship restrictions
February 09, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 ruling, the US Supreme Court blocked California’s ban on indoor worship services.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
