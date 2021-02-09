Catholic World News

South African Jesuits warn: xenophobia, corruption threaten fair Covid vaccine distribution

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Jesuit Institute South Africa criticized the health minister’s decision not to vaccinate non-citizen migrants and refugees.

