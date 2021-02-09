Catholic World News

Catholic schools in US hit by unprecedented enrollment drop

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Between the 2019-2020 school year and the current year, nationwide enrollment dropped by 110,000 to about 1.6 million students,” the Associated Press reported. “Back in the 1960s, enrollment was more than 5 million. With the recent wave of closures, there are now 5,981 Catholic schools in the United States, compared with more than 11,000 in 1970.” Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago experienced steep enrollment declines, but Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver saw significant increases.

