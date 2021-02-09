Catholic World News

Vatican announces Pope’s prayer intentions for 2022

February 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), a Jesuit apostolate, was founded in 1844; the papal practice of entrusting prayer intentions to the Apostleship of Prayer dates from the reign of Pope Leo XIII (1878-1903).

