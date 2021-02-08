Catholic World News
‘To have, to hold, to honor’ is theme of US bishops’ National Marriage Week
February 08, 2021
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ National Marriage Week takes place from February 7-14.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
