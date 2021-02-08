Catholic World News

International Day of Prayer Against Human Trafficking marked with online prayer marathon

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 2009, Talitha Kum is an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons. February 8, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita, is the International Day of Prayer Against Human Trafficking. “We are called by our Holy Father to take a firm stance against this terrible violation of the dignity of the human person and to do everything in our power to eradicate it,” the US bishops’ Committee on Migration said in a statement for the day.

