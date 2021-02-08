Catholic World News

Myanmar’s bishops declare day of prayer, fasting, and adoration

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ action followed the February 1 military coup and a plea for peace by Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, the nation’s largest city.

