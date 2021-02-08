Catholic World News

Caring for the sick is not optional, Pope tells pilgrims

February 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims from the balcony over St. Peter’s Square (rather than in the library of the Apostolic Palace, as in recent weeks), Pope Francis devoted his February 7 Sunday Angelus address (video) to Mark 1:29-39, the Gospel reading of the day.

