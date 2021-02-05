Catholic World News

Russian bishops will not comment on arrest of pro-Navalny protestors, official says

February 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We could speak about certain moral aspects of the situation, but there are no plans, despite everything, to make any statement,” said Msgr. Igor Kovalevsky, chancellor of the Moscow-based Archdiocese of the Mother of God. “Like Russian society as a whole, Catholics hold various political views here. But we don’t engage in political activity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!