Regensburg bishop criticizes ‘authoritarian despotism’ of German bishops’ ‘synodal way’

February 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg said that by making meeting minutes available, the synodal way’s organizers “could dispel the impression of authoritarian despotism that has at times arisen.”

