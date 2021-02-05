Catholic World News

Catholic hospitals pledge to confront racism, strive for health equity

February 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “COVID-19’s greater impact on communities of color and the police killings of George Floyd and others demonstrate the urgent need to address the devastating impact racism has on the health and well-being of individuals and communities,” said Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States.

