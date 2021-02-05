Catholic World News

‘Like organized crime’: Australian academics map clerical abuse networks

February 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: Research led by Jodi Death of the Crime and Justice Research Centre at Queensland University of Technology has “identified 99 clergy members as abusers linked to 16 pedophile networks in the Melbourne and Ballarat dioceses,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!