Do not leave poorest nations behind, Vatican diplomat says at UN conference

February 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Advanced economies can help kick-start sustainable global growth by combining proactive fiscal policy, including spending on infrastructure, along with fair and supportive monetary policies,” Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said at a meeting of the UN Conference on Trade and Development. “Such policies can also lead to efforts to regulate global and corporate financialization.”

