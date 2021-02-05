Catholic World News

‘Either brothers or enemies’: Pope Francis marks UN’s 1st International Day of Human Fraternity

February 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019. The United Nations now commemorates February 4 as the International Day of Human Fraternity, and Pope Francis took part virtually in the 2021 UN commemoration (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!