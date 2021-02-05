Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Vatican conference on music

February 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in a conference organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture, Pope Francis reflected on the Bible, music, silence, and community. He added, “My thoughts are with all those who have been affected [by the pandemic]: the musicians, who have seen their lives and professions disrupted by the demands of distancing,” and “those who have lost their jobs and social contact.”

