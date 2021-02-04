Catholic World News

‘We need to overcome authoritarianism’: Catholics call for renewal of Communist Cuba

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “fundamental option to live in truth and freedom reveals our real power as citizens,” said the bishops, priests, religious, and laity who signed the appeal. “We are a sleeping giant that can make Cuba change.”

