Nebraska priest who said he performed exorcism at US Capitol apologizes, explains actions

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Whether or not Father [David] Fulton broke any laws, I condemn his participation in the event in the strongest terms,” said Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha. A documentary filmmaker interviewed Father Fulton in Washington on January 6 (video).

