Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Global Times, published by the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily, blasted the nomination of Martin Lee, 82, who is known as the father of democracy in Hong Kong.

