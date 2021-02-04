Catholic World News

Brutal attacks against clergy in Nigeria cause fear among Catholics

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I do not recall any time that we have had so many people, so many clergymen been kidnapped and being killed than we have now,” said Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, the largest city in Africa’s most populous nation (map).

