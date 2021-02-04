Catholic World News

US bishops highlight Kyrgyzstan in Ash Wednesday collection

February 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Central Asian nation of 6 million (map) is 88% Muslim and 4% Christian. The Collection for Central and Eastern Europe “supports seminaries, youth ministry, social service programs, and pastoral centers, as well as church construction and renovation in 28 nations that were once under Communist control,” according to the USCCB.

