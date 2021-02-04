Catholic World News

Archbishop Aquila challenges ‘pro-choice’ Catholics to test their consciences

February 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “It is important to give witness to the dignity of the unborn, give witness to the dignity of the human being when it comes to immigration, when it comes to capital punishment, and other life issues,” Denver’s archbishop recently preached. “But we are also clear that the preeminent [concern], and the place dignity begins, is with the unborn child and the dying, at the beginning of life and at the end of life. If dignity does not exist at those two points, at the beginning and the end, it will not exist in between.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!