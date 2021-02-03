Catholic World News

154 priests, 5 bishops have died of Covid in Mexico

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “People are encouraged to be vaccinated, for their own good and the good of everyone else,” said Archbishop Domingo Díaz Martínez of Tulancingo, president of the bishops’ health ministry.

