After political killings, cardinal says ‘devil is running loose’ in El Salvador

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The devil is running loose in El Salvador, there are many demons on the loose,” said Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, after two members of the leftist opposition FMLN party were murdered.

