Pope ‘very pleased’ by International Day of Human Fraternity

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Tomorrow marks the First International Day of Human Fraternity, established by a recent resolution of the United Nations General Assembly,” Pope Francis said in an appeal at the conclusion of his February 3 general audience. “This initiative also takes note of the meeting on 4 February 2019 in Abu Dhabi, when the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyib, and I signed the Document on Human Fraternity . . . I am very pleased that the nations of the entire world are joining in this celebration, aimed at promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue.”

