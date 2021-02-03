Catholic World News

9 nuns at Catholic center in Michigan died last month from Covid

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 47 sisters and 60 workers at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Michigan, have tested positive for Covid. “The impact of so many sisters dying of Covid in such a short period of time is numbing for us, especially since we kept the virus at bay for over nine months,” said Sister Patricia Siemen of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

