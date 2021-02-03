Catholic World News

Brazil’s Catholics hold day of prayer amid regional Covid surge

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Brazilian Catholic Bishops’ Conference announced a national day of prayer, held on February 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

