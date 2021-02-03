Catholic World News

Courts side with Catholic groups over transgender mandate

February 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A recent federal court ruling “allows Catholic medical professionals, hospitals and organizations the right to refuse performing or providing insurance coverage for gender transition procedures, or insurance coverage for gender transition drugs, if it violates their religious beliefs,” according to the report.

