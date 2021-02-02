Catholic World News

Catholic schools are beating Covid, columnist writes

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic schools prove you can keep classrooms open while keeping Covid-19 at bay, which gave teachers unions another reason to resent them,” William McGurn, Main Street columnist for The Wall Street Journal, writes in an op-ed. “The good news is that Covid-19 has heightened awareness that too many kids are held in education limbo by public-school systems that cannot put their students first because they are hostage to the unions.”

