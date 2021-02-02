Catholic World News

North Dakota lawmakers withdraw bill that would have compromised seal of Confession

February 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Grand Forks Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The bill, if passed and signed into law, would have required priests to reveal information about the abuse of children, even if it came during Confession.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!