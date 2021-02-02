Catholic World News

Bishop McElroy concerned that ‘some bishops’ are turning abortion into ‘litmus test’

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Some bishops “argue that abortion is not merely a ‘preeminent’ issue in Catholic social teaching, but rather constitutes the de facto litmus test for determining whether a Catholic public official is a faithful Catholic, and for determining whether the overall policy stances of non-Catholic officials can be considered morally legitimate,” the bishop of San Diego said on February 1. “If adopted, such a position will reduce the common good to a single issue.” He added, “I do not see how depriving the president or other political leaders the Eucharist, based on their public policy stance, can be interpreted in our society as anything other than a weaponization of the Eucharist.”

