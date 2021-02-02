Catholic World News

Philippine Catholic schools condemn government claims of support for Communist rebels

February 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “Instead of red-tagging educational institutions, which endangers the security and welfare of teachers and students, we urge the government to tackle the real roots of the insurgency problem like poverty and marginalization,” the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines said in a statement. The Catholic educators added that “our Catholic identity, enshrined in our values and vision, is directly in opposition to the beliefs of the CPP [Communist Party of the Philippines].”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!