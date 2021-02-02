Catholic World News

Spanish religious orders reluctant to divulge abuse statistics

February 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on El País

CWN Editor's Note: “Up until January, only 125 cases of abuse had been identified since 1986,” according to the report. “Now, in the space of just a few weeks, 96 more cases have been recognized. In other words, nearly the same number of cases has been uncovered in the past few weeks as in the last 35 years.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!