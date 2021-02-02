Catholic World News

Leading Ukrainian prelate tells of blocked aid, continued corruption

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, warned that Ukraine has “become a world center for trafficking children and women trading on their maternity.”

