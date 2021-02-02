Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘I look at the US Church with hope’

February 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a meeting with correspondents from the US bishops’ press network, Pope Francis said that the Church in the US “has been courageous — the history it has and the saints — and has done so much. But if the communications media throw gas on the fire on one side or another, it doesn’t help.” The Church in the US, he added, is “a Church that is alive, vivacious,” as he paid tribute to the leadership of Archbishop José Gomez and Bishop Mark Seitz on immigration. He also described the Church in the US as generous, prayerful, and (because of the abuse crisis) humble. He remarked, “There are perhaps traditionalist groups in the United States, but there are here in the Vatican, too.”

