Scottish Protestant churches challenge government restrictions

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Several Protestant denominations in Scotland have challenged the legality of government emergency rules that have closed houses of worship. The legal challenge comes from the Church of Scotland and the Free Church of Scotland. The Catholic Church has not joined the action.

