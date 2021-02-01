Catholic World News

Pope meets with Rome correspondents from US bishops’ press network

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 1 with journalists from the Rome bureau of Catholic News Service, the agency sponsored by the US bishops’ conference. The Pontiff thanked them for “fostering dialogue and honest communication,” noting that “news can be easily manipulated and misinformation spread.”

