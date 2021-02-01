Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman criticizes White House announcement on Title X

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Although the Catholic Bishops have grave concerns about government promotion of contraceptives, we have long supported efforts to ensure that the provision and promotion of abortion is kept physically and financially out of the pre-pregnancy family planning services provided through the Title X program,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

