Mexico’s president leverages Virgin of Guadalupe for political purposes

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Mexican politicians used to avoid references to Guadalupe,” according to the report. “Politicians in recent years have tried to tap Guadalupe’s popularity ... None, however, have linked their political identities to Guadalupe quite like AMLO” [President Andrés Manuel López Obrador].

