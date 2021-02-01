Catholic World News

Holy See reiterates condemnation of all forms of anti-Semitism

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Monsignor Janusz Urbanczyk, Permanent Representative of the Holy See to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, lamented the “spread of the climate of evil and antagonism, in which anti-Semitic hatred has been manifested.” He added, “For a Christian, any form of anti-Semitism is a rejection of one’s own Christian origins and, thus, a complete contradiction.”

