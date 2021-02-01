Catholic World News

Bishops’ commission welcomes new Portuguese leadership of EU

February 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, joined by the Conference of European Churches (a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities), welcomed “the coordinated approach towards climate change, digital transition and social welfare designed to promote a free, environmentally responsible, socially strong, sustainable and healthy way of life in the context of the recovery.”

